Contrary to earlier media reports indicating the procurement of 12 contemporary diesel-powered trains for the Ghana Railways Company, the Ghana Railway Development Authority has clarified that only two trains have been acquired from Poland.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Yaw Owusu, said these passenger coaches are intended for testing on the nearly completed Tema-Mpakadan Railway line.

Mr. Owusu said the line is approximately 98 percent complete and is scheduled for commissioning in May.

The first train is expected to be shipped in mid-February and will arrive in Ghana in March, while the second one is set to be shipped in May and arrive in August.

“For now, we are trying to test a commission at the Tema-Mpakadan line. It’s about 98 percent, Tema port all the way to Mpakadan. To be able to commission and test the line, we have ordered two trains from Poland and not 12 trains. The first one will be shipped somewhere in the middle of February, and expect it to be here realistically in March. The 2nd one will be shipped in May, and it will arrive in August, the summertime,” Yaw Owusu told Adom News.

