The father of a three-month-old baby, Nsoroma, who needed help for the removal of a lump on her back which she was born with, is calling for assistance.

After several visits to a hospital in the Eastern Region, the baby was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where a scan revealed she had excess fluid in her head.

The surgery required was estimated to cost GH¢15,000, but several attempts to secure this sum of money to save Nsoroma’s life proved futile, and as a result, she died.

Her devastated father, Kwadjo Misah, said, “My world has come to an end. I feel shattered and guilty for not being able to save my baby’s life due to financial constraints.”

He is appealing to the general public to come to his aid to settle the GH¢8000 hospital bill which he incurred during those difficult times, so he can get some much-needed relief.

Those interested in helping the family can reach out through The Multimedia Group’s front desk on 0302216540, 0302211688

