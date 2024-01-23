The co-founder of A22 Sports Management, the group behind the Super League project, has claimed that 20 clubs have already given their approval to joining the new competition if it ever gets off the ground.

Despite widespread criticism from fans across the globe, A22 continue to try and bring the Super League to life and found renewed hope last month when a court ruled that neither FIFA nor UEFA had the power to punish any teams who wished to take part – one of the most severe deterrents from the initial storm back in April 2021.

With that knowledge in the back pocket, A22 chief Anas Laghrari revealed talks have been held with over 50 clubs about joining the Super League and claimed they have received enough support to actually get the project underway.

“I don’t want to say their names because I don’t want to expose them,” Laghrari told Ouest France. “Since December 21, we have spoken with around 50 different clubs. About 20 of them are very, very motivated by the project. We already have enough clubs to start a competition.

“We are very busy talking to different clubs, fan associations, players and people who are involved in football on a day-to-day basis. They all call us to better understand this project because, since it is possible and legal to propose an alternative, the participants want to work. We can work together to improve football.

“A club that has already given its commitment, but that published a statement to position itself against it, told us: ‘It’s exactly the same as when you confirm a coach for the job and fire him in the following weeks…’.”

Laghrari also insisted that fans would not have to pay a penny to watch Super League games but would have the option of a monthly subscription worth €10 (£8.50) to watch without any adverts.

“Why pay €40, €50, €60 or €170, like in Spain, to be able to watch football when you can do it for free?” Laghrari said with reference to the group’s new Unify streaming platform.

“I have heard a lot that we are going to have one game per day that will be free, or it will be free for three months and then you will have to pay. No. All the games will be free and it will be that way forever.

“Gmail is free, WhatsApp is free, Instagram is free, and yet they generate a lot of money per user. Users in Rennes (Ouest France headquarters) don’t see the same advertising as someone here in Madrid.”