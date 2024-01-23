The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has granted approval for more than 1000 programs to be offered by public universities across the nation.

This move, according to the Director-General of GTEC, Dr. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor aims to streamline the academic calendar of tertiary institutions.

Dr. Jinapor further elaborated that a new regulatory body will be established to oversee these programs and ensure that universities focus on their respective mandates.

Stressing the need for institutions to specialize, Dr. Jinapor stated, “We want institutions to stay in their niche, institutions should stay in their mandate areas. The system whereby technology institutions venture into non-technology programs, such as Akan, Twi, Dagbani, should become a thing of the past.”

The newly proposed body will play a crucial role in ensuring that universities align with their designated areas of expertise.

Dr. Jinapor said the approved programs should be relevant to the developmental goals of the country and avoid contributing to oversaturated markets in the economy.

