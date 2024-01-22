The Nkwanta South Education Director, Jonathan Korsinah has appealed to government and the Interior Ministry to review the curfew imposed on the Nkwanta township.

This, he stated is to enable students and teachers to recover the lost periods due to the conflict.

Mr. Korsinah noted that, the conflict has affected education in the area as schools, once vibrant centers of knowledge have borne the brunt of instability.

The Education Director stressed the need for a review of the curfew to enable students and teachers return to school.

Some schools in the Nkwanta South township and other adjoining communities have been closed since November 2023 due to inter-tribal conflict.

This conflict has resulted in the death of over 13 people, with many properties destroyed.

During a peace march organized by Jonathan Korsinah, parents were implored to encourage their children to return to school.

Pre-tertiary students have also petitioned the Nkwanta South Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) for maximum protection for both teachers and students during and after school hours.

After receiving the petitions from both students and the Education Directorate, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Bright Lenwah, thanked them for their efforts in restoring peace in the area.

He stated that, steps are being taken to review the curfew in the area.

The MCE urged the various ethnic groups to engage with their youth in the various communities to lay down their arms.

