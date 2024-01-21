In the buildup to the 2024 general elections, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have jointly urged the Zongo communities to prioritize peace and unity.

The emphasis from both political parties is on the significance of the Zongo people coming together, transcending political affiliations, to foster development in their communities.

At the Damba Festival celebration organized by the Gonja people in Kumasi, Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, highlighted the imperative for the Zongo community to steer clear of enmity based on political differences.

He particularly called on the youth to distance themselves from any politicians attempting to manipulate them into instigating violence during the upcoming elections.

“I want to urge the young men and women here in the Zongo community that, don’t let any politician give you a gun or cutlass and instruct you to harm others. I’m always disappointed when I hear Zongo names involved in violence in elections,” he indicated.

The MP also cautioned residents against employing divisive language that could escalate into violence before and after the election.

The NPP’s Nasara Coordinator in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Salim Bamba, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that fostering peace and unity is crucial for advancing development within the Zongo community.

He took the chance to promote backing for the party’s vice president and flagbearer, Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia, asserting that he is the most qualified candidate to lead the nation and drive substantial development.

In anticipation of the party’s parliamentary primaries, the Nasara Coordinator recommended that delegates select candidates who prioritize development and possess the capability to effectively represent their constituencies.

“This election is not a do-or-die affair, we are calling on the party people to select whoever they think is well representative enough. Not just anybody at all for election’s sake, let’s look for someone who is development-oriented, someone who is going to advocate enough for their various constituencies,” he stated.