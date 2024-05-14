A 31-year-old gold buyer from Sehwi Asawinso ‘A’ has been missing for the past few days after boarding a taxi from Bibiani to Sehwi Asawinso ‘A’ in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The victim, Kwadwo Kyei Amani, according to his wife, went for medical checkup at Duayaw Nkwanta and has not returned.

His family is deeply concerned as they have not heard from him for several days.

They fear for his safety, because he is physically challenged.

The victim’s wife, Abigail Afi, disclosed to Adom News that, her husband informed her he was going to Duayaw Nkwanta for medical care.

According to reports, he boarded a taxi to meet a family member to give him money and return home.

However, according to reports, the taxi driver failed to stop at the designated location and continued driving.

Since then, his has not been found and the family has filed a complaint at the Police station.

Meanwhile, Isaac Oduro, the Committee Chairman for Sehwi Asawinso ‘A’, said they have dispatched a search party to look for the young man.

