The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has warned the citizenry against re-registering when they do not immediately receive their Voter ID card after the process.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that once applicants’ biometric data has been successfully captured, they are securely registered in the system, even if they have not yet received their voter identification cards.

He explained that the Voter’s ID card is a supplementary and serves as physical evidence of registration.

“Once you’ve gone through the system and biometrics have been captured, you are known by the system. So whether you have a card or not, once your biometrics have been successfully captured, you are known by the system,” he said on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that some registrants might face challenges in receiving their voter cards during the initial registration phase.

However, he assured them that obtaining the card was simply a matter of returning to the registration center.

Dr Quaicoe highlighted the importance of the exhibition phase in the registration process.

According to him, the registration process is completed with the exhibition, during which a provisional list of registered voters is published.

He advised all registrants to visit the exhibition centers to verify their names and correct any discrepancies.

“That is why it is a provisional list and after the exhibition, the judge will certify it and it becomes a final register.

“So when you were not given a card, you have to return to the station for it, or during the exhibition you have to go to the center and confirm if your name is in the register.”

READ ALSO: