What seemed like a harmless post on the official Facebook page of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to celebrate the leadership qualities of its Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama for the past two years, has irked Ghanaians obviously unhappy about the current power challenges.

The ECG post was on the occasion of Mr Mahama’s 2nd-year anniversary at the company since he took up the role.

In the post on Tuesday, May 14, the company highlighted Mr Mahama’s efforts in revamping ECG’s PowerApp, making it more user-friendly and accessible, resulting in a surge of active users.

The distribution company further said Mr Mahama has made significant strides in addressing meter request backlogs through its Loss Reduction Project (LRP) by injecting 275,000 meters into the system and improving efficiency.

The post also acknowledged him for elevating its monthly revenue from GHS 400 million to an impressive GHS 1 billion, enabling it to invest further in improving its services.

“Significantly reducing meter request backlogs through the Loss Reduction Project (LRP), injecting 275,000 meters into the system and improving efficiency. Replacing outdated meters with our enhanced meter management system, ensuring accuracy and reliability for our customers across operational regions” the post further noted.

However, Ghanaians considered the post to be insensitive, particularly at a time they were experiencing power outages popularly known as dumsor.

The post had garnered over 500 comments, 69 shares and nearly 800 reactions at the time of filing this report on Tuesday, May 14.

A social media user commented, “Which transformation are you talking about, is it the one you apply for meter with pole you would only get meter without pole and the customer has to get it himself, or the one when you pay your bills they’ll still bring you the same bill that you didn’t pay or what.”

“I applied for a prepaid meter in January this year for my shop, paid all necessary fees and expectations done. But I’m yet to get my meter fixed because I learnt there is no meter available. How do u guys expect startups in this country to do well with this kind of messed up system?” another person commented.

Here are some comments from other Facebook users:

