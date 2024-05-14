The Campaign aide to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Sammi Awuku, has stated that the government will not cancel the allowances for nursing and teacher trainees, despite the financial difficulties.

He emphasized the significance of these allowances in bolstering the education and training of nurses and teachers.

His comments come in the wake of calls by the Nursing Training Association calling for the timely release of monthly allowances.

They also urged the government to make payment of the allowances mandatory, rather than a mere campaign promise.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Awuku assured that nursing and teacher trainees allowances would be maintained even under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, should he become President.

He revealed that the government is making efforts to pay its arrears for these trainee nurses.

“In the face of the extreme challenge that we face, this government is still determined that the nursing training allowance that was restored will stay. The teacher trainee allowance that was restored will stay and stay even in the Bawumia government.

The free SHS will stay. I think it is a couple of months or so that we are in arrears and I can confidently say that just as the Vice President also indicated together with the Ministry of Finance, we are making sure that these these young adults get to be paid their full benefits before they say goodbye to school,” he stated.

