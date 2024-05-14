The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia has announced that outstanding nursing trainee allowances for 2024 will be released for onward payments to nursing and teacher trainees across the country.

The allowances for both teacher and nursing trainees, which the Akufo-Addo government restored following its cancellation by the erstwhile Mahama government, have stalled for months.

However, at a mammoth engagement with the youth in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, which had a number of nursing and teacher trainees in attendance, Dr. Bawumia announced the latest development to cheers.

“On the nursing training allowance, we have been able to agree on what to do come this Thursday,”Dr. Bawumia said, as the crowd cheered.

“The Minister of Finance has sent me a message which says that on Thursday, the Controller and Accountant General is going to transfer 177 million Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health will transfer it to the Nursing trainees,”he said.

“So I believe that, in shaa Allah, by next week, all of you should be receiving the nursing trainee allowances, and they will be in your accounts.’

The NPP flagbearer’s announcement set his interaction with the youth agog, as the nurses amongst them openly jubilated, chanting the name of Dr. Bawumia in appreciation.

Following the announcement, Dr. Bawumia reminded the youth and the trainees that when it comes to a government which cares for nursing and teacher trainees, as well as the youth “it is the NPP, as demonstrated by the party’s pro poor policies, and not Mahama and the NDC”.

“The NPP has demonstrated clearly that it is the party which cares for the youth and have you at heart, through many of our policies, which support you,” he said.

“My opponent in December and his party, the NDC, cancelled the nursing and teacher trainee allowances. But we came in and restored it. We are committed to it and I am very committed to it that is why I have been following up on it,” he added.

