The Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set the date for the Premier League game between rivals Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Matchday 31 fixture scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Before this clash, Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium while Asante Kotoko travels to Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 30.

Both clubs have huffed and puffed all season and look forward to this game to redeem themselves as two points separate them in the League table. Asante Kotoko are 10th on the log with 40 points – two points richer than Accra Hearts of Oak who are 11th with 38 points after 29 rounds of games.

Asante Kotoko beat Accra Hearts of Oak 3-2 in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.