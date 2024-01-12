The Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) is urging the government to make the payment of nursing trainee allowances mandatory by making it a government policy rather than a mere campaign promise.

The President of the association, Pascal Adumbisa complained about the poor conditions of student nurses across the country and added that the government must put in place measures to reduce their burden.

Speaking at the launch of the 31st GNMTA National Delegates Congress in Accra, Mr Adumbisa stressed the importance of securing these allowances in the government policy to ensure consistency across political administrations.

He said “We would propose that allowances should be made a government policy instead of a campaign policy. In that case, no political party can alter it. It should become obligatory so that any government that comes to power it will be obligatory for them to do the needful.”

The GNMTA President also called for the timely release of monthly allowances, proposing direct disbursement from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for efficient access.

In 2014, President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) scrapped the teacher and nursing trainee allowances.

The government explained it was necessary to use the money to invest in education infrastructure.

Although the NPP government restored the payments as a campaign promise, some of the trainees say the payments have not been prompt.

