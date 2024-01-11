Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo the Zara man, now Osebo the Fashion King has disclosed why he stopped working as a stylist for Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene.

According to him, he styled the young musician for his ‘Wish Me Well’ music video shoot but he [Kuami Eugene] made changes to the outfit without his approval.

Osebo explained that, he would have done a good job for the Lynx signee, but the latter opted to do things his own way” he explained in an interview on Daybreak Hitz.

The self-styled Fashion King however lauded Kuami Eugene for improving on his fashion sense.

Watch the video below for the full interview: