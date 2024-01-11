The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has issued a stern warning to those contemplating election rigging in the Volta region for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing NDC supporters during a tour of flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, Mr Agbodza, advised people who intend to rig the December elections to consider writing their wills before they do so.

Mr. Agbodza emphasized the region’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the ballots, ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

He assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer that, the lives of voters in the region would be protected, declaring that the Volta region would not become a ‘crime scene’ during the 2024 elections.

“Volta region is ready to protect the ballot. Volta region cannot be a crime scene in 2024 when any single life will be lost during the election. Mr President, we are brave people and I can assure you anybody planning, you can take the commander, you can take IGP, you can even make yourself the IGP or even the army commander, if you step foot in Volta region 2024 and attempt to rig the election by hurting anybody, I will not tell you what to do but maybe write your will and everything before you come here” he warned.

“We shall not start any fight because of election but if anybody starts a fight we shall complete it,” he stated.

Mr Mahama is embarking on a two-day tour of the Volta Region from Thursday to Friday, as part of his commitment to engage broadly with diverse groups in shaping Ghana’s future.

He will engage stakeholders, including party representatives, traditional leaders, religious leaders, labour unions, farmers, fishermen, artisans, students, lecturers/teachers, and assembly members.

This initiative is aimed at fostering an inclusive dialogue to better understand the concerns, aspirations, and innovative ideas of the people, which will inform and shape the NDC’s 2024 manifesto.