The Chief Superintendent of Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) for Yeji camp in the Bono East Region region, Eli Buatsi, has appealed to philanthropists and private individuals to support the facility.

The prison according to him is facing acute infrastructural and logistical challenges which is affecting their operations and upkeep of inmates.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Buatsi said the structure which was built in the 1960s initially as a clinic and later converted into prison camp has not seen any renovation.

He made this appeal when the Pru East New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, Apetorgbor Appeh celebrated his birthday with the inmates and warders.

Mr Appeh donated food items and organised a free health screening for the officers and the inmates.

He explained the motive behind his birthday celebration at the facility was to make inmates feel belonged.

