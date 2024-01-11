Pregnant women face delicate health risks worsened by plying deplorable roads in the Oforikrom municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The bumpy, dusty and pothole-induced road networks in about four communities leave pregnant women at risk of anti and post-natal health complications.

Residents are weary that, the situation has been left unattended for several years.

The road networks in Ayeduase, Appiadu, Boadi and Emena are rough paths marred with countless potholes that create a turbulent journey.

Lucy is an expectant mother in her ninth month. She uncomfortably plies the Appiadu-Emena road to seek maternal care at the Aninwah Medical Centre at the Emena.

The bumpy dusty road causes significant jolts, shaking her body joints to the core.

Lucy explains how she had to limp throughout her over 25 journey to get to the Medical Centre.

“The way the car shaked me you till you get to the hospital. And all the waist pains, I could not walk, I was so tired. I had to limp throughout the journey to get here,” she said.

Prince Obo, has been driving within the Oforikrom municipality for over eight years.

He recounts the catastrophic ordeal faced by his pregnant passengers.

“We pick pregnant women and get scared of how the car is shaking them. But it’s not us. The potholes are deep. Even sick people get their conditions worsened,” he said.

Each bump on the road vibrates the vehicle, exposing the mechanical effects of the bad road.

Residents and traders along the roads eagerly await the rains to water the dusty roads.

“Car owners take cars from us because we are always coming with complaints to repair the cars and it’s all because of the road,” a driver said.

The aggrieved residents are pleading with authorities to fulfill promises and assurances of tackling the road infrastructure in the municipality.

“We plead with authorities, they should fulfill their promises. They always act as if they are about to do it, and after the election they bolt,” a resident said.

