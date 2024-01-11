The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, has revealed that, employees of the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPCo) are considering not opening the pipeline until they receive their payment.

In a conversation with them, Mr. Jinapor claimed the workers stressed the importance of prompt payment, stating that “once they get their money, there will be power.”

Engaging with WAGPCo officials, the law maker claimed they assured him the pipeline would be opened as soon as they received their cheque from government.

“I actually spoke to the WAGPCo workers and they told me that upon the government’s payment, they would be willing to open the pipeline” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

Some areas in Accra on Tuesday and Wednesday, experienced intermittent power supply, while other areas have also been experiencing a similar fate for months.

But Mr. Jinapor said the government needs to settle its debt owed WAGPCo for stable power supply.

He urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a well-defined load-shedding timetable to assist households and businesses make the necessary arrangements.