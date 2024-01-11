The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has debunked allegations that he and his entire nuclear family have absconded Ghana over the $100 million Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) corruption scandal.

According to him, he is back in the country going about his duty as Commissioner-General of the GRA after a short visit with his family outside the country.

“As you can see I have not abandoned my position because of the SML deal”, he said after Joy Business caught up with him during an inspection tour of some GRA offices in the Greater Accra region.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Wednesday January 10, 2023 alleged on social media platform ‘X’ that Dr. Owusu-Amoah, and his entire nuclear family have absconded Ghana.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the Commissioner-General left the country hours before President Akufo-Addo called for an investigation into the matter.

But speaking to Joy Business, Dr. Owusu-Amoah, said the allegations by the MP are false and unfounded.

“I am back in the country after a brief visit outside the country which was planned earlier this year” he said.

He assured that, the GRA will continue to work as prescribed by the laws of the country to generate the needed revenue for economic development.

Dr. Owusu-Amoah stressed that, all staff and personnel in the Authority have pledged their commitment to assist the current administration achieve the revenue target outlined for the year.

He is hopeful the GRA will be able to overcome all challenges facing the Authority through engagements with businesses and individuals to improve tax compliance.

