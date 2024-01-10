Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused government of assisting the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah to “run out” of the country with his family.

Dr. Ammishaddai signed the controversial agreement between the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) which is currently being audited by accounting and auditing firm KPMG as instructed by the President.

But the North Tongu MP questioned why the GRA boss and his family were allowed to travel out of the country less than 24 hours after President Akufo Addo ordered investigation of the matter.

“SML scandal— why is the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government pretending they haven’t assisted the GRA boss & his family to run out of the country? Can the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government stop the despicable deception that they are seriously investigating the SML/GRA scandal,” he said in an X post.

“President Akufo-Addo must immediately offer a sincere explanation to Ghanaians on the circumstances under which the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah who signed the dubious SML contract was allowed to travel out of the country with his entire nuclear family less than 24 hours after Akufo-Addo’s 2nd January, 2024 press statement announcing that KPMG has been tasked to carry out an urgent audit into the sleazy affair” he stated.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, Dr. Ammishaddai used an ordinary passport to flee the country instead of his service passport which proves that he has not embarked on an official trip.

The MP also added that “continuous tracking appears to paint a picture of a family in no hurry to return to Ghana.”

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be demanding an urgent inquiry into how Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah fled Ghana; we shall seek to identify and sanction the conspirators who facilitated his disgraceful escape despite presidential assurances of an urgent high-stakes KPMG audit. We shall be committed to unraveling the subsequent silence, grand deception and attempted cover-up,” he added.

See full post below: