President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

The 1st gentleman of the land joined players and the technical team of the Black Stars for a farewell dinner in Kumasi on Tuesday night ahead of the team’s departure for Abidjan on Wednesday.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Vice President, Mark Addo, were on hand to welcome the President to the farewell dinner.

Others included International businessman and entrepreneur, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo who doubles as a member of the Interim Management Committee of the Black Stars and Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority and a member of the Management Committee.

Nana Kusi Agyekum Ababio, Oyokohene of Kumasi represented His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Black Stars sponsor, MTN, also had in attendance, Guido Sopiimeh Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer Executive, Simon Amoh, Senior Manager Sales and Distribution, Charity Darko, Corporate Communications Officer and Akosua Mansah Klutse, Regional Marketing Officer.

The colourful ceremony brought together people from the corporate world and the entertainment industry.

Afropop and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy thrilled guests, players and coaches with some beautiful renditions while Afua Asantewaa Aduonum of Sing-a-thon fame sang the national anthem to usher in the President.

President Akufo-Addo tasked the players to believe in themselves and go into the tournament with a can-do spirit, saying that It is possible to accomplish the long-awaited dream of bringing home an AFCON trophy that has eluded Ghana for more than four decades.

The Black Stars wrapped up their pre-tournament camping in Kumasi with a goalless draw against Namibia Monday night.

Ghana is drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Chris Hughton’s side will face Cape Verde in their opener before they take on record champions Egypt and Mozambique in the other group games.