The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing service to its clients with integrity, fairness, and empathy in light of recent challenges faced by businesses and health facilities regarding duty and tax payments.

Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA, Julie Essiam, made this assurance during a meeting with the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria (CCM-Ghana).

The Global Fund, a collaborative effort involving governments, civil society, the private sector, and affected communities, focuses on investing in programs to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Earlier this year, concerns arose when $45 million worth of pharmaceutical products procured through the Global Fund were held at port due to outstanding charges.

This situation posed a threat to the availability of essential medicines such as Antiretrovirals (ARVs) and Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDTs), vital in combating HIV/AIDS and malaria.

Acknowledging the urgency and potential impact on public health, Ms. Essiam convened a meeting with the CCM-Ghana on Monday, April 8, in an effort to expedite a resolution for all parties involved.

“It is unfortunate that whilst an exemption had been granted for the products, outstanding third party clearance fees resulted in demurrage and other penalties,” Ms. Essiam explained.

“However,” she continued, “the GRA fully appreciates the importance of prioritizing the health sector, where lives are at stake; and is therefore stepping in to ensure that a solution is found speedily.”

