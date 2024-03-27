Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr Amisshaddai Owusu Amoah has not been sacked by President Akufo-Addo, contrary to earlier reports.

JO YBUSINESS understands that the Commissioner General’s contract was extended by two years, from 11th October 2021, when he was said to have achieved the retirement age, to 10th October, 2023.

Sources say he was then given a further contract which should end by March 31, 2024.

Based on what JOYBUSINESS has independently picked up, Rev. Dr. Amisshaddai is still at post and will rather leave office come Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Some parliamentarians particularly of the Minority side, have in recent times raised issues over whether Rev. Dr. Amisshaddai was on contract, based on the fact that he was long due for retirement.

There are reports that the current Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Julie Essiam is likely to take over from him, when he bows out on Sunday, March 31, 2024 from the GRA.

In a related development, the President has accepted the resignation of Mr. Anthony Oteng Gyasi from the GRA Board. A statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, extended the President’s best wishes to Oteng Gyasi in his future endeavours.

