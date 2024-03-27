President Akufo-Addo has sacked Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah from his role as the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) with immediate effect as of Wednesday, March 27.

Also the GRA Board has been dissolved without providing a specific reason.

However, it is anticipated that a new Board will be constituted by President Akufo-Addo in the near future.

Julie Essiam has been appointed as the replacement for Rev. Dr. Owusu-Ansah, reports from citinewsroom.com indicated.

Pressure for Dr. Ammishaddai’s removal has been mounting, with several groups contending that he has exceeded the legal age limit for public officers to remain in office.

In December 2023, the Concerned Citizens of Ghana threatened protests over Dr. Ammishaddai’s continued tenure, as well as that of his deputy, Ms. Julie Essiam.

This comes after the Minority in Parliament, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, has also demanded his dismissal.

Mr. George labeled Rev. Ammishaddai as persona non grata due to his extended tenure beyond the mandated 60 years, suggesting that he lacked a valid contract with the state.

He also cautioned companies against engaging with Dr. Ammishaddai, asserting that he lacked the authority to commit the state to any contractual obligations.

