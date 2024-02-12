The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has made another allegation against the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This time he claimed GRA has procured generators which have been abandoned at a warehouse in Accra.

“Over the past few weeks, I have received information indicating that the GRA purchased generators which were subsequently left abandoned at a warehouse in the North Industrial Area of Accra” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Mr. George stated that not only were the prices inflated, but the generators have been left rot in the warehouse for two and a half years.

The generators, he said were intended for use in all GRA offices across the country.

The Ningo-Prampram MP lashed out at the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah whom he said should have known better and ensured proper management.

“This happening under the GRA boss who is supposed to know and do better. Some kind of funny things going on there. The over 40 to 60 generators have been exposed to the elements, such as sun and rain, for an extended period” he noted.

