The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to Senior Vice President, Kofi Bentil’s support for Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, despite the political endorsement, Mr. Bentil still plays a crucial role in the organization.

In s post on Facebook, Mr. Cudjoe stated emphatically that, personal political affiliations will not compromise IMANI Africa’s dedication to impartial evaluation and discussion of critical issues.

He indicated that, individual’s preferences will always be secondary to the collective mandate they have set for the organization.

“Our individual wishes and preferences, however they may be expressed, will always be secondary to the collective mandate we have set for the organization, which is to provide objective, independent analyses and critiques on various issues within an environment that guarantees individual freedom and liberty,” Cudjoe stated in his post.

Below is his post on Facebook

ALSO READ:

2024 polls: Kofi Bentil warns Bawumia

My life is under threat because I endorsed Bawumia – Kofi Bentil

I have told Bawumia not to include Akufo-Addo’s appointees in his regime – Bentil