The Senior Vice President at IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil has warned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia not to include current government officials in his government should he be elected President.

Mr. Bentil, who is an ardent advocate for Bawumia’s presidency said he will oppose the government should he [Bawumia] include the old ministers of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in his future government.

“I have conveyed to Vice President Bawumia my stance that I do not wish to see any key figures from the current government in his team. If he chooses to do so, I will openly criticize him,” Bentil stated on Joy FM’s Newsfile.

This statement from the policy analyst follows Dr. Bawumia’s unveiling of his key governance plans ahead of the December elections..

Despite the economic challenges faced by Ghana under the current administration, Dr. Bawumia said he will make things right it given the nod.

Referring to himself as a “driver’s mate,” the Vice President announced plans to scrap some tax policies implemented by the current government should he become President.

Mr. Bentil acknowledged that Dr. Bawumia’s association with the Akufo-Addo government poses a significant challenge.

However, he urged voters to support Bawumia despite the shortcomings of the current administration.

“This government has been more corrupt than the Mahama government, which is disappointing and regrettable. That’s why this government is being replaced. If this were a re-election vote, I would not support them because I would be voting for Nana Addo and his government. But under the constitution, this government and its baggage are being replaced. The biggest burden Vice President Bawumia carries is this government’s legacy. He is being held accountable for its mistakes,” Bentil emphasized.

