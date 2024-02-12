Twitter came alive on Sunday night when self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, delivered a heavy shade at fellow Nigerian artiste, Davido.

The exchange began following Nigeria’s loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON finals.

Some fans of Davido likened the lost of Nigeria to Burna Boy losing the Grammy Award.

The musician angrily attacked Davido describing him as a “joke”.

Burna Boy proceeded to drop a series of shady tweets, which he later deleted after facing backlash from netizens.

Explaining his actions, Burna Boy claimed he did not write the tweets.

In response, Davido dropped a snippet of his hit song ‘Over Dem’, in which he said no matter the Goliaths he faces in life, he will always be a David.

To wit, no matter the adversaries, he remains strong.