The Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, has been re-elected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

This was after the primary held on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Mr Kwarteng polled 440 votes beating two contenders including a former presiding member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah who obtained 245 votes.

The third contender, Faustina Oppong secured only eight votes.

Obuasi West could not participate in the January 27 primaries which was set for constituencies the NPP had sitting MPs due to an injunction secured by some disgruntled members.

ALSO READ: