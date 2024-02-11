In the aftermath of the primary election incident in the Yendi Constituency, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally requested an official report to gain clarity and understanding of the situation.

The incident, which includes ballots destroyed and properties vandalized occurred during the counting process, leading to the Electoral Commission’s inability to declare a winner.

As a result, the NPP’s National Executive Committee has deemed it necessary to obtain an independent and comprehensive report detailing the circumstances surrounding the event.

In a letter addressed to the appropriate authorities, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, articulated the party’s need for prompt attention to the matter.

The purpose of the report, it said, is to facilitate a thorough assessment of the situation and enable informed decision-making by the party leadership.

The party aims to ensure that all relevant details are examined, allowing for a fair and just resolution to the incident in the Yendi Constituency.

Below is the full statement