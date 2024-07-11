The Ghana Police Service has released an official report on the tragic death of Lois Abena Korateng, a 24-year-old KNUST graduate who was found unconscious in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi.

The pathologist determined the cause of death as asphyxia, severe pulmonary edema, and drowning.

The incident occurred on June 8, 2024, and despite being rushed to the hospital, Lois was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the Police, investigations into the incident began immediately, a Police team inspected the scene and visited the hospital to examine the body.

The initial inspection revealed no marks of assault were found on her body.

The body was then transferred to the morgue, where an autopsy was performed on the same day at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, with the deceased’s family present.

In response to concerns raised by the deceased’s family about insufficient Police communication, the Inspector-General of Police reached out to them on July 10, 2024, to offer an unqualified apology.

He acknowledged the family’s dissatisfaction with the level of engagement and assured them that the investigation is ongoing.

The Police also expressed their readiness to meet with the family at their convenience to provide updates on the case.

The Police have pledged to continue working closely with the family as the investigation progresses, ensuring they are kept informed every step of the way.

Below is the full statement