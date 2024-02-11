Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of taking delegates of the party for granted.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia overlooked the party delegates who voted to be flagbearer while addressing Ghanaians on his vision statement.

Rather, the former Minister said the Dr. Bawumia thanked President Akufo-Addo for giving him an opportunity to serve in government.

Speaking on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Fuseini advised NPP delegates to remember the ‘ungratefulness’ of their flagbearer during this year’s general elections.

“People have gone out their way to sacrifice, stand in the sun to vote for him and you have opportunity to give your first major speech after the elections and you forget to thank people who voted for you to become flagbearer? He has taken them for granted,” he said.