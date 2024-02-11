Emerging Ghanaian artiste, Emmanuel Oppong known by his stage name Mophty, has expressed his determination to win the Unsung Artiste of the Year at the upcoming 2024 Ghana Music Awards (GMA).

In a recent interview on Property FM, Mophty expressed confidence in his musical journey and the impact of his work over the past year.

He highlighted his collaborations on tracks such as Mr Drew’s ‘Case Remix’ and Flowking Stone’s ‘Tomorrow’ as significant milestones in his career.

These collaborations have not only showcased his talent but also contributed to his growing recognition within the Ghanaian music industry.

“I’m passionate about winning the 2024 GMA Unsung Artiste of the Year,” Mophty affirmed during the interview. “Looking at my works this year, I think I deserve Unsung.”

The singer appealed to his fans and supporters to rally behind him during the voting process for the awards to help him achieve his dream of winning the prestigious title.

“I’ll plead with everybody that when the time is up for the voting they should vote massively for us because our strength plus your support will be able to achieve our dream,” he stated.