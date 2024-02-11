North Tongu Member of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, with his partners, has inaugurated and handed over a housing unit to victims of the September 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage in Battor.

The move aims to provide shelter and support to those affected by the devastating flood.

The housing facility, part of Phase 2 of the resettlement project, was officially unveiled by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa during a ceremony held at Battor in the Volta region.

The initiative demonstrates the MP and his partner’s commitment to alleviate the plight of the flood victims and provide them with a safe and secure place to call home.

In his address, Mr. Ablakwa appealed to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to extend assistance to the affected individuals beyond the efforts of benevolent Ghanaians.

He added that, it is important for the government to intervene in addressing the needs of the victims and ensuring their well-being during the challenging period of resettlement.

“Some victims who are yet to be resettled lament over their situation, especially with the rainy season approaching. It is imperative that we expedite the resettlement process to provide these individuals with a sense of security and stability,” he said.