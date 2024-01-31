The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has urged Parliament to declare Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), persona non grata.

He alleged that, since October 2021, the GRA boss has been without a contract with the government after reaching retirement age, implying that he is working unlawfully.

Sam George argues that the continuous tenure of Rev. Dr Owusu-Amoah in office could potentially lead to financial loss for the state if any entity he engages in takes legal action against him.

At a recent session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), George raised questions about Dr. Owusu-Amoah’s age.

In an interview on Citi FM, Mr George said he will formally write to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Finance Committee not to allow Dr. Owusu-Amoah participate in any parliamentary proceedings.

In an interview with Citi FM on Tuesday, January 30, Sam George revealed his plan to officially write to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the finance committee of Parliament, urging them not to entertain Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah in the house any longer.

“I’m writing officially to the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], and we will demand a response from him.

“I will be raising this with the Speaker [Alban Bagbin] as well as when Parliament reconvenes, drawing the attention of the Speaker and the finance committee to the fact that Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC.

“We should not entertain someone who has no legal basis. If the government will not do the right thing, Parliament should not entertain GRA again in Parliament.”

The outspoken lawmaker accused the GRA Commissioner-General of engaging in ‘dubious and unscrupulous’ contracts, questioning why he has remained at post after reaching retirement age.

“He [GRA boss] has engaged in several dubious and unscrupulous contracts. The whole country knows about the $100 SML contract.

“He has been used to carry out all the illegalities for Ken Ofori-Atta [Finance Minister]. Why have they kept Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in the post, if not that he’s facilitating corruption and blatant stealing at GRA? This must be a cause of worry for all of us,” he alleged.

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has already admitted that he has been working for two years without a contract.

The GRA Boss came under scrutiny at the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, when the Minority in Parliament raised concerns over his retirement.

ALSO READ:

NPP primaries: Adwoa Safo breaks silence after humiliating defeat

Emelia Brobbey drops video as she mourns late popular herbal doctor

People are only just discovering what the ‘i’ stands for in iPhone and they aren’t happy