Former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, has called on residents of Frankadua and its surroundings in the Asuogyaman constituency to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general ections.

He said this decision would contribute to the area’s development should former President, John Dramani Mahama win the presidential elections.

Speaking during former President’s tour of the Eastern Region, the former Speaker urged the people not to vote on tribal lines.

He said Frankadua’s residents would benefit more with an NDC parliamentarian in the next NDC government.

However, Doe Adjaho urged residents to resist the temptation of selling their votes.

He used a proverbial analogy, stating, “If you see a rat in the afternoon, you should know it is being chased by a wild animal and what has chased us is why I am here.”

He cautioned against succumbing to monetary inducements, as it would compromise their future prospects. He said charged them to maintain their birthright and not being swayed by short-term gains.

“Don’t let anyone deceive you by practising tribal politics. What you’re trained with is what you practice. I’m telling you not to be deceived with money because if you take that money, you’re equally selling your birthright. You may not get that money in the future again, which will affect your family.”

“I am pleading with the chiefs not to be deceived. If you elect a chief in Frankadua, you cannot select his spokesman from Accra, so I’m asking you to elect an NDC person to represent you in Parliament as you elect John Mahama as the president. You’ve seen what is happening in the country, things are hard now, so for a better future don’t look at what will be given you. I’ll urge you not to take the money, but to vote against them.”

ALSO READ:

Emelia Brobbey drops video as she mourns late popular herbal doctor

Son of US-based Ghanaian pastor missing

NPP primaries: Adwoa Safo breaks silence after humiliating defeat