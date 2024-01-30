Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Emelia Brobbey, has reacted to the tragic death of Ghanaian herbal doctor, Grace Boadu.

Dr. Grace’s sudden demise was announced on Monday, January 29, 2024, sending shockwaves through the media.

In a video shared on Emelia’s Instagram page, she and Dr. Boadu are seen enjoying a pleasant time together.

Dr. Grace is elegantly dressed in white, dancing joyfully in the footage.

Another scene from the video captures Dr. Boadu’s interview on Emelia’s Hour.

Emelia expressed her deep shock at the unexpected loss of the compassionate individual who touched many lives through her healing work.

She extended her sincere condolences to Dr. Grace’s family, lamenting the heaviness in her heart.

In her caption, Emelia wrote, “Oh Noo My heart is heavy. Rest well, Dr. Grace Boadu. RIP Dr. Grace.”

Check out the video:

