The founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu has sadly passed away.

The untimely demise occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, however, the details remain sketchy.

Some Ghanaians who have been left in shock over the unfortunate incident have taken to social media to mourn her.

Dr Boadu was a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi.

After graduation, she worked with the County Hospital, Kumasi; Mary Lucy Hospital, Accra; Kropo Charity Hospital, and Ebenezer Maternity Home, Kumasi before establishing her clinic.

