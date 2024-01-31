Music duo, Keche has left social media users in tears with a post to mourn late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu.

Dr Grace died on Monday, January 29, 2024, but the cause of death remains unknown.

Taking to Instagram, Andrew Cudjoe, famed Keche Andrew shared a video in which they spent a memorable time with the deceased.

The video he disclosed was taken on December 11th 2023, when they visited Dr Boadu’s home for a treat.

The trio danced sang and danced their hearts out to one of Keche’s songs.

Posting the video, Andrew wrote; You Invited Us To Your Home On The 11th OF December, You Gave Us A Treat, You Said Your Favorite Song Is #goodmood because of the lyrics, The Rest Can’t Be Disclosed Here…., Hmmmm.., Rest Well. Such a kind and wonderful woman.

The video has stirred mixed reactions with many still in shock over Dr Grace’s death.

ALSO READ: