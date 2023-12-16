The National Theatre witnessed an electrifying moment as the talented musical duo, Keche, took the stage at Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023, delivering a power-packed performance that had fans singing along.

Performing their hit songs back to back, Keche demonstrated why they are considered as performers with an undeniable catalogue of chart-topping songs.

Keche’s ability to connect with their audience and deliver hit after hit only solidified their status as a musical force to reckon with.

Keche @kecheglobal lights up the auditorium at the Adom Nine Lessons and Carols with an outstanding performance.#Adom9lessonsandcarols#AdomShowbiz



Check out photos from their performance below:

