The National Theatre witnessed an electrifying moment as the talented musical duo, Keche, took the stage at Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023, delivering a power-packed performance that had fans singing along.
Performing their hit songs back to back, Keche demonstrated why they are considered as performers with an undeniable catalogue of chart-topping songs.
Keche’s ability to connect with their audience and deliver hit after hit only solidified their status as a musical force to reckon with.
Check out photos from their performance below:
