Talented duo, Keche has explained the dynamics of music fandom in Ghana in an interview that has stirred debate online.

The artistes opined that no musician in the country can claim to have an exclusive fanbase.

According to them, fan support is not confined to a single performer but is shared among other musicians.

They cited categorically that some fans of Sarkodie’s Sarknation may also find themselves loving Shatta Wale, likewise Dope Nation and Keche’s fans.

They elaborated that, if fans were dedicated solely to one artiste, they would leave after their favorite’s performance at events.

However, the reality is that audiences stay for the entire show to appreciate performances from multiple artists.

The artiste also noted that, this shared fan support is why some artistes prefer collaborations to solo recordings.

Even among the artistes themselves, they revealed they have personal favorites and same applies to the fans.

This shared fanbase, they argued, is the reason it is almost impossible to blacklist or sideline any particular artiste.