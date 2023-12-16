The Ghana Police Service is currently undertaking an audit of recruits in Pwalugu, located in the Upper East Region.

This action follows the arrest and conviction of one recruit, Sadam Sumaila, who presented a fake certificate purportedly from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Sadam Sumaila was apprehended when he sought proper placement after being assigned the rank of constable.

“We humbly recommend that, following the production of fake university certificate by G/R Sumaila Sadam and his conviction by a court, all the under cadets be given a pass to travel to their respective institutions for their transcripts and certified true copies of their certificates,” a police circular issued on Thursday, December 14, said.

In a preliminary report, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that Sadam, who had been undergoing training since October 2023, submitted a forged degree certificate, falsely claiming it was issued by KNUST.

The report indicated that he visited the administration of the Police Public Service and Training School (PPSTS) to express his concern about being assigned the rank of constable instead of the expected designation based on his purported degree.

Subsequently, the administration identified the certificate as fraudulent and apprehended him.

