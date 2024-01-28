Renowned musical duo, Keche took center stage at the launch of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6, delivering a performance that left the audience craving for more.

The duo commenced their set with the crowd-favorite, “No Dulling,” a song that ignited an infectious energy among the spectators.

The audience enthusiastically sang along, creating an electrifying atmosphere that set the tone for the evening.

Keche elevated the excitement with their popular track, ‘Alunguitugui’.

The duo’s chemistry and engagement with the audience added an extra layer of excitement making their performance one of the highlights for the night.