The stage of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 was set ablaze as contestants delved into the enchanting world of reggae music during Week 6.

With heartfelt harmonies and soulful melodies, these young talents captivated the audience and spread messages of hope, unity, and love through iconic reggae classics.

The night kicked off with Lee, whose rendition of ‘Someone Loves You’ by June Lodge set a poignant tone, touching the hearts of viewers with its heartfelt message.

Following Lee, Olivia Blessings took the stage with ‘Wash The Tears’ by Grams Morgan, delivering a performance filled with hope and healing that resonated deeply with the audience.

Injecting the stage with rhythms of unity and joy, 1Don grooved to the beat of Alpha Blondy’s ‘Coco De Rasta,’ spreading contagious energy among the spectators.

However, it was Ohemaa Perez who stole the spotlight with her electrifying rendition of ‘Chant A Psalm’ by Steel Pulse. Her performance was hailed as the highlight of the night, captivating everyone with her mesmerizing reggae vibes.

Obofour effortlessly spread Bob Marley’s timeless message of ‘One Love,’ showcasing his versatility and charisma on stage.

Tilly Funky captured the complexities of life with every note of Lucky Dube’s ‘Crazy World,’ leaving a lasting impression with her soulful performance.

Pros took the audience on a journey of rhythm and discovery with Burning Spear’s ‘Christopher Columbus,’ showcasing his musical prowess and creativity.

Ghana Besiaba brought Bob Marley’s soulful vibes to life with ‘Sweat,’ infusing the stage with an aura of authenticity and passion.

Closing the night, Beautiful immersed the audience in the timeless message of love and memory with Lucky Dube’s ‘Remember Me,’ leaving a lasting impact with her heartfelt performance.

Nsoromma Season 6 Week 6 was truly a night to remember, as rising stars illuminated the stage with their talent and passion for reggae music.

Check out some of the photos of the contestants below:

