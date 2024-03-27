Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has doused the flames of those vying for the running mate position of the party.

According to him, the running mate position of NPP “is not up for contest” thus those allegedly lobbying for the post will fail.

Mr. Boadu’s comment is in reaction to the jostling of the position of a running mate to partner, NPP flagbearer, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The leading contenders are Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum. Others names are Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joe Osei Owusu.

But John Boadu is certain all the leading contenders will be disappointed when the name of the running mate is announced.

He explained that, in the NPP, it is the National Council which takes the final decision of a running mate thus the preference of the flagbearer can be rejected.

“The presidential candidate has a preference but if the National Council rejects it, he has to elect a new person” the former NPP scribe said on Accra-based Peace FM.

John Boadu said the running mate will be someone who can help Dr. Bawumia and the NPP retain power and break the 8.