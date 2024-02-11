In a performance that defied her age, 8-year-old Precious Baiden stole the hearts of viewers and judges on Nsoromma Season 6 with her rendition of George Darko’s “Odo Colour.”

Despite her young age, Precious displayed remarkable talent and maturity on stage, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Judge Akosua Agyapong was so impressed by Precious’ performance that she jokingly requested her birth certificate to verify her age, a testament to the young contestant’s incredible skill and stage presence.

Akosua Agyapong encouraged Precious to keep up the excellent work, recognizing her potential for greatness.

Meanwhile, Judge MOG was equally blown away by Precious’ performance, giving her a standing ovation and expressing his admiration for her talent.

His words of praise served as validation for Precious’ exceptional abilities which left a lasting impact on the audience.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can expect more remarkable performances from the talented contestants. With only 12 contestants set to advance to the next round out of the 30 hopefuls, the competition promises to be intense.

Tune in every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and support Precious Baiden and other young talents on their journey to musical stardom.

