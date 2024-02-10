Some 122 youths, mostly women have received business start-up kits after successfully completing apprenticeship training in Agotime-Ziope.

This was under the MP’s Youth in Skills Training Initiative by the Member of Parliament for Agotime-Ziope constituency, Charles Agbeve.

The initiative, which was designed by the MP, aims to create employment and income generation opportunities for the youth to stimulate economic activities in Ghana and equip the youth of Agotime-Ziope for a better future.

The beneficiaries underwent successful training and mastered skills in dressmaking and hairdressing.

During a graduation ceremony held at Agotime-Ziope, 61 sewing machines and 61 hairdryers worth GH¢195,200 were handed over to the graduates.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr. Agbeve, said the program, financed from his share of the MP’s Common Fund, was his contribution to create employment for the youth in the constituency.

He urged the beneficiaries to add value to their skills, stating, “Before you can make a great impact and be successful as a business owner, you should add value to what you have acquired through training. I also appeal to you to treat your customers well and use the machines for their intended purpose.”

Madam Peace Gbafa, a seamstress and member of the Ghana National Association of Garments Makers, also expressed gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture.

She noted that, some of the graduates were previously idle but are now engaged in productive activities due to the MP’s initiative, especially the young girls in the constituency.

