Week 8 of Nsoromma Season 6 had the spotlight on Ghana’s indigenous hiplife and highlife genres, delighting fans with a fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds.

With the final phase of the season drawing near, contestants were challenged to showcase their versatility and talent by performing two songs simultaneously on the stage, captivating the audience with their electrifying performances.

Olivia Blessings set the stage on fire with her rendition of ‘Sugarcane’ by Camidoh and ‘Ohoho Batan Ni’ by Amakye Dede, showcasing her vocal prowess and stage presence.

Ghana Besiaba followed with a dynamic performance of ‘This Year’ by Mr Drew and ‘No 1’ by KK Fosu, earning praise from both the judges and the audience.

Ohemaa Perez mesmerized the crowd with her soulful rendition of ‘Chant A Psalm’ by Steel Pulse and ‘Aso’ by Kwabena Kwabena, delivering a captivating performance that left a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Obofour brought his unique energy to the stage with ‘Papa Samo’ by A.B. Crentsil and ‘Obiaato’ by Kuami Eugene, thrilling fans with his dynamic stage presence.

Beautiful took to the stage with confidence, delivering a memorable performance of ‘On My Way’ by Adina and ‘Waka Nea Maye’ by Jane & Bernice, showcasing her versatility and vocal range.

Also, 1 Don captivated the audience with his rendition of ‘Passenger’ by Western Diamonds and ‘Efie Kuma Love’ by Kofi Kinaata, earning praise for his impressive delivery and stage presence.

Lee impressed with her soulful rendition of ‘Dede’ by Krymi and ‘Come Back’ by Lucky Mensah, leaving the audience in awe of her vocal talent and charisma as the last performer on the night.

MORE: