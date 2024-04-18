Ghanaian singer, Kofi Kinaata shared his thoughts on why people are jealous of his singing and songwriting talents.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show, Kinaata expressed surprise at why some individuals feel envious of his musical abilities.

He discussed his latest project, the “Kofi oo Kofi” EP, which has seven tracks.

He revealed that, upon listening to the compilation, he was taken aback by the power and quality of the songs.

“I was surprised myself. I was listening to it this morning and the songs are so powerful. I understood why some people are jealous of me,” Kinaata bemoaned.

The Takoradi-based musician’s candid remarks shed light on his perspective regarding the jealousy he encounters in his career.

Despite the challenges, Kinaata said he remains focused on his music and continues to strive for excellence in his craft.

