Professor Grace Nkansa Asante of the Department of Economics at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been promoted to a full professor of Economics.

Prof Nkansa Asante becomes the first female in Ghana to be conferred the academic title following an approval by the University Council.

She currently holds the position as the Vice Dean at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, KNUST.

From 2019 to 2022, Prof. Nkansa Asante served as the Head of Department of Economics at KNUST

Additionally, she holds a Visiting Lecturer position at the Joint Facility for Electives (JFE) of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

Having worked in the teaching field for close to two decades, Professor Nkansa Asante’s scholarly endeavors primarily focus on Economic Policy Analysis, Monetary Economics, and Financial Economics.

She holds a Bachelor’s and PhD in Economics from KNUST and a master’s degree from the University of Ghana Legon.

Beyond her academic pursuits, she is also an ordained Priest in the Anglican Communion, serving at the Archbishop Thomas Cranmer Anglican Church at KNUST.

Prior to her tenure at the KNUST, she contributed significantly as a research officer to the Governance Division of the African Development Bank in Abidjan.

Professor Nkansa Asante also served in the capacity of a public administrator at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly